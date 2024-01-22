Celtic's Owen Beck signing options explained following Liverpool appearance

The Hoops are still able to sign the left-back on a permanent deal this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of highly-rated Liverpool defender Owen Beck after he came on as a substitute for Jurgen Klopp's side in their latest Premier League clash.

The Wales Under-21 international, who impressed significantly during the first half of the season on loan at fellow Scottish Premiership side Dundee, returned to Merseyside earlier this month to provide defensive cover for injured duo Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports suggested that both Glasgow giants Celtic and Rangers were eyeing a possible January swoop for the young left-back after recording two goals and two assists in 20 appearances for the Dark Blues. But Beck will not be heading back to Scotland this season - unless he returns to Dundee on loan - after featuring off the bench for Liverpool during their 4-0 league win over AFC Bournemouth on Sunday.

Loading....

The 21-year-old - nephew of Liverpool's all-time top goal scorer Ian Rush - made his first-team debut after replacing Conor Bradley for the final seven minutes at the Vitality Stadium and later posted on his Instagram account: "Special moment making my Premier League debut for the club I’ve supported my whole life! Dream come true."

According to FIFA transfer rulings, he cannot play for three clubs in one season other than representing Liverpool and Dundee, thus ruling out a move to Celtic Park or Ibrox. It was believed that Celtic were preparing to launch an effort to land Beck's signature on a temporary basis before the transfer window closes, but with his short-term future now settled any hopes of luring him back north of the border have been dashed.

However, some fans have questioned whether or not the Scottish champions could still sign the Reds' academy product on a permanent basis and immediately send him back to Dundee on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Can Celtic still sign Owen Beck on a permanent basis in January?

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is our understanding that Celtic CAN still sign Owen Beck on a permanent deal this month, although he wouldn't be allowed to play for Brendan Rodgers' side until next season.

Articles 5.3 and 5.4 of the FIFA regulations state that players "can be registered with a maximum of three clubs during one season" but can only play "official matches for two clubs".