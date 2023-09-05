The Hoops are aiming to retain the Scottish Premiership title and Scottish Cup this season.

Celtic have had a busy end to the transfer market with Brendan Rodgers’ late signing spree making up for the high-profile departures of Jota and Carl Starfelt this summer.

The Hoops learned their Champions League group stage opponents last week, so Rodgers will know his side must improve to compete at the highest level after a rather disjointed start to the new season.

Defeat in the League Cup to Kilmarnock in the last-16 cast an early grey shadow over the returning Northern Irishman as he tries to win over a small section of fans, including the Green Brigade who were particularly vocal about his re-appointment.

Nathaniel Phillips and Paulo Bernardo joined late in the window on loan deals from Liveprool and Benfica respecitvely, while highly-rated Honduran winger Luis Palma arrived from Greek side Aris Thessaloniki. All three players are expected to make a strong impact on the first-team squad over the coming weeks.

GlasgowWorld has examined all 32 first-team players at Rodgers’ disposal and picked his best starting eleven and strongest bench ahead of the upcoming European fixtures:

1 . Celtic’s strongest starting XI and bench now the deadline is closed - gallery (GlaW) Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates with Liel Abada as he scores to make it 1-0 win over Rangers at Ibrox. Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . Joe Hart - GK

3 . Alistair Johnston - RB Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group