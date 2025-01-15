Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Norwich City striker hasn’t scored since late November for Brendan Rodgers’ side

Brendan Rodgers admits he isn’t concerned by Adam Idah’s recent goal drought - admitting the Celtic striker will eventually get his rewards in time for displaying the right mentality.

The former Norwich City frontman, who signed for the Hoops on a big money permanent deal worth £9 million last summer after impressing on loan during the second half of last season, endeared himself to the Parkhead faithful after scoring a late winner in the Scottish Cup Final against Rangers back in May.

However, the Republic of Ireland international has endured a challenging season this term, spending much of the first half of the campaign as back-up to Kyogo Furuhashi. Idah has managed just eight goals across all competition since making the move to Glasgow’s east end in August, and has failed to find the back of the net in 12 appearances since November 30th.

Just five of those game came as a starter, but the 23-year-old drew another blank after making rare starts at Ross County in Dingwall over the weekend and against Dundee at Dens Park last night. Kyogo (10), Nicolas Kuhn (9), Arne Engels (6), Reo Hatate (6) and Callum McGregor (6) have all outscored Idah (5) in the Scottish Premiership, while Daizen Maeda and Luke McCowan are also hot on his heels.

Despite his barren run in front of goal and limited game time, Rodgers has defended Idah for his efforts off the ball and is confident he will rediscover his shooting boots sooner rather than later.

“I thought Adam did well at the weekend, yet he didn't get his goal,” Rodgers stated. “I think some players are better in rhythm and playing. But there are certain positions that you have to produce. That's the reality of it.

“But I was really pleased with his contribution. I don't need my striker to score 40 goals a season, I really don't. If you look at any of my teams, the goals are always spread out. What I need is the players to be intense, to be aggressive.

“There were some great moments for him at the weekend. Yeah, he didn't get his goal but he was there, made vital contributions, setting up the game for us, allowing other players to attack the space. He's working very, very hard, Adam.

“I just think it's one of those ones, it will drop for him at some point. But if we're scoring four goals and your striker's not scoring, then you will take that.

“I think it's his own self-pride, you want to score goals. As a striker, that's why you're there – to create goals, score goals. But for me, as long as I'm seeing the work rate and the intensity and the mentality, then I'm really happy with that. The goals will come for him.”