Celtic and Rangers are both back in action this weekend

Celtic have a Scottish Cup home clash against Kilmarnock on Saturday. They drew 3-3 away at Dundee on Tuesday night in the Scottish Premiership.

As for Rangers, they face Aberdeen on Wednesday evening. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the pair...

Celtic attacker Kyogo Furuhashi wanted

Celtic attacker Kyogo Furuhashi has emerged on the radar of Rennes, according to a report by French news outlet L’Equipe. The Japan international, who is 29-years-old, has been a key player for the Hoops since joining them back in 2021.

Kyogo has scored 85 goals in 163 games for his current club in all competitions, 12 of which have come this season. His contract at Celtic Park expires in May 2027 and he is valued at £12million on Transfermarkt.

He penned a four-year contract back in 2023. He said at the time: “I am very happy to extend my stay for four years at this incredible club. It is an honour to represent Celtic Football Club and our amazing supporters.

"Last season was unbelievable. From the start of the campaign, our aim was to do as well as we could in every competition we played in. We worked very hard every day, on and off the pitch, to win silverware and put smiles on our fans' faces."

Meanwhile, Brendan Rodgers added: "Kyogo has thrived since he arrived in Scottish football and has shown his outstanding qualities. In two seasons, he has secured five domestic honours, scored over 50 club goals and become a treble winner. This takes a lot of hard work, dedication and sacrifice both on and off the pitch.

“He is an exciting player who is hungry to bring more success to our club. He has a great mentality and is an unbelievable talent. I am looking forward to working with him and helping him and the wider team develop to help drive the club forward.”

Prior to his move to Celtic, he was on the books at Vissel Kobe. Rennes could see him as someone to bolster their attacking department in Ligue 1.

Former Rangers player Borna Barisic set for move

Former Rangers defender Borna Barisic is ‘set’ to join FK Sarajevo, as per a report by The Scottish Sun. The left-back left Ibrox last summer to join Trabzonspor for a new challenge.

In this latest update, he is poised to leave Turkey already after just seven months and head to Bosnia. He worked under Sarajevo’s manager Zoran Zekic and could now link up with him again.

He has fallen out of favour at Trabzonspor already and has featured on only seven occasions for the Super Lig outfit. The Croatia international spent six years with the Gers and played 236 matches, finding the net on 10 occasions.

Rangers head into their match against Aberdeen as they look to build some momentum over the coming weeks and months. They have the chance to bolster their ranks before the end of the January transfer window.