Celtic welcome Falkirk to Glasgow this weekend in the Premier Sports Cup.

Celtic thrashed one of their Champions League rivals midweek.

A rival in the Champions League for Celtic this season have vowed not to let a pasting by the Hoops won’t scar them.

Slovan Bratislava felt the full might of Brendan Rodgers’ side midweek in a 5-1 hammering. Liam Scales, Kyogo, Arne Engels, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah goals settled a sensational return to Europe’s top table for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Next up for them is Borussia Dortmund but it was a rude awakening for the Slovakian side of what they will face in this competition. Assistant manager Boris Kitka, speaking ahead of a clash against MFK Ružomberok this weekend, has revealed clear the air talks over the loss and what the resolution was.

Kitka told club media: "We talked about this topic with the players, the head coach also talked about it today before training. The match is over. We are not naive and we know that such duels await us in the Champions League.

“It is important to look at our performance and get closer to what we can demonstrate at the international level. And not to look at what the opponent has in individual player positions. It's a thing of the past.

“A tough duel awaits us on Saturday. We will look at progressing to the Champions League completely differently if we are able to win regularly at home. This is the goal for every league match.





“The match will be as we make it. We are facing a challenging opponent who has ambitions to repeat or even improve last season. Ružomberok narrowly missed promotion to the Conference League, which would be excellent for all of Slovak football.”