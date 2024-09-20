CBS Sports pundit Jamie Carragher. | Getty Images

The pundits were in awe of a convincing Celtic win in the Champions League.

Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards have been left purring over a magnificent midweek for Celtic in the Champions League.

The former Liverpool and Man City pair watched on as Brendan Rodgers’ side hammered Slovan Bratislava 5-1 on the opening night of the newly revamped league phase. Liam Scales, Kyogo, Arne Engels, Daizen Maeda and Adam Idah all netted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It builds on a positive start to the league season that has them sitting with a 100% record ahead of this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against Falkirk at Parkhead. Carragher and Richards were on CBS breaking down the matchday one table that has Celtic second on goal difference after their thumping win.

Richards was keen to dish out praise, stopping his fellow pundit and saying “hold on before we go on, it’s a great week for Celtic isn’t it Jamie?

The Liverpool legend was quick to agree. He said “massive week for Celtic” and Richards then said “big win for them wasn’t it?” Carragher responded to that with “huge, absolutely huge, great time for Brendan Rodgers and the team.”

Rodgers said of the thumping win: “No matter what is said, every team that plays in the Champions League is there believing that they are a big team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are obviously clearly some more prestigious clubs than others because of their history, but every club that goes into that competition has done well and is a champion or a very good team in their own right.

“You know when you’re playing that, you’ve got to perform, so for us to play to that level with that pressure was something that didn’t surprise me, but it was great to see.”