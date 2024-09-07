Celtic new boy Arne Engels trains alongside Julien Duranville, Amadou Onana and Kevin De Bruyne earlier this week | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

The star at a European heavyweight likes what he’s witnessed from the Celtic transfer recruit.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Man City superstar Kevin De Bruyne has been left impressed by new Celtic signing Arne Engels.

The midfielder appeared for the senior Belgian side midweek in a Nations League win over Israel. It caps off a whirlwind few weeks for the star, who has left Augsburg for Celtic in a deal worth a reported £11m and he debuted in Hoops against Rangers in a 3-0 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After that baptism of fire, he has had the chance to train with the Champions League winner who still pulls the strings for Pep Guardiola’s Man City team. Speaking on the debuts for both Engels and Julien Duranville of Borussia Dortmund, the €50m-rated star as per Transfermarkt believes it’s a positive sign for the future.

He said to Voetbal: “Julien wasn’t afraid to show his talents, and that’s already very positive what he showed tonight. And Arne also made a very good substitution. It’s good for the future.”

Former Belgium and Newcastle man Philippe Albert was also pleased to see the likes of Engels involved. He told RTBF: “There are a few points of satisfaction: the young players who come on, captain Kevin De Bruyne who does the job. I must admit that the conditions weren’t great for performing. Playing this match ‘at home’ away, what’s more behind closed doors. You sometimes have to put yourself in the players’ shoes.

“It was the ideal match to launch young players. Once the score was secured, Domenico Tedesco brought on Julien Duranville and Arne Engels . These are matches to gain experience. The real big test awaits us against France and Italy.”