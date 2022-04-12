The outspoken former Sky Sports pundit is adamant his former club WILL end Rangers’ season on Sunday

Charlie Nicholas has accused the Ibrox board of “arrogance” and showing a “lack of humility” after the ex-Celtic striker backed his former club to endRangers season on Sunday.

The Premiership title race will be put on hold temporarily this weekend when the Glasgow giants battle it out in the Scottish Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a massive week for Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s side as they bid to overturn their slender first-leg defeat against Braga at Ibrox on Thursday and seal a place in the semi-finals of the Europa League, before quickly shifting their focus towards the fourth Old Firm derby clash of the season.

Rangers chairman Douglas Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Nicholas reckons back-to-back defeats for Rangers is a strong possibility and if that were to happen he believes the blame must lay squarely at the door of senior club officials.

The former Sky Sports pundit singled out the Light Blues poor January recruitment for failing to strengthen the squad which lifted the top-flight trophy under Steven Gerrard last season.

Writing in Daily Express column, Nicholas said: “I reckon Celtic will end Rangers’ season in the Scottish Cup semi-finals this weekend.

“If Rangers have exited the Europa League after Thursday’s clash with Braga, losing out to the Hoops at Hampden on Sunday really would be the death knell for the Ibrox club’s hopes of glory this term.

“And, if that scenario becomes reality, there will be a lot of finger-pointing from the light blue side of Glasgow.

“But blame should not be laid at the door of Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

“It will be down to the Rangers board and their lack of humility. They wanted to fight the world, with their arrogance on full display.

“The board took their collective eyes off the ball when failing to strengthen their squad adequately after winning the Premiership title last season - and are now deservedly receiving a healthy dose of reality as Celtic charge towards the title.

Aaron Ramsey has had limited game time for Rangers since joining the Ibrox club on loan from Juventus in January. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“They really didn’t deliver much in the summer for previous boss Steven Gerrard before bringing in Aaron Ramsey, Amad Diallo and James Sands on loan in January.

“Vitally, though, they failed to provide competition for the central striking options of Alfredo Morelos and Kemar Roofe.

“Manager Van Bronckhorst has not been helped at all and so I wouldn’t blame him for the situation Rangers are in.

“It could be they win in Europe and beat Celtic in the cup to partially cover up the Ibrox issues, but I can’t see that happening.

“Celtic pass the ball with a purpose and are far more dangerous in attack than their Old Firm adversaries.

“Rangers will sorely miss Morelos. I know Roofe grabbed a hat-trick in the stroll against St Mirren, but I don’t see them having too many threats against the Bhoys.