Joe Hart is hanging up the gloves

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling is just one of many football faces and clubs to send their best-wishes to Celtic shot stopper Joe Hart after his retirement announcement.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper will call time on his career at the end of this season once his contract expires. He has also appeared for Man City, West Ham, Burnley and more throughout a career that's also included a stint as England number one.

He has been with Celtic since 2021 and in that time has won five trophies. Chelsea man Sterling - formerly of Man City - simply put 'top class' under an emotional message from Hart.

It read: "To everyone at @celticfc this message is for clarification and so we can all move together on the same page.

"I’ll do my best to express what your amazing club means to me once this season concludes and I’ll share how honoured I am to have represented it for three years. Until then, I’ll give my all to ensure a successful finish to this season with you. Thank you for your unwavering support. Big Joe."

Leicester legend Kasper Schmeichel responded with 'What a goalkeeper! What a career! Even better guy!' Everton defender James Tarkowski put 'legend.' Man City and West Ham's club accounts also put in well-wishes as Celtic faces of the past and present responded.

