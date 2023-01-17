South Korean striker Cho Gue-Sung has spoken about his future amid transfer links with Celtic.

Cho Gue-Sung has admitted there could still be a deal to be done for him to play in Europe amid transfer links with Celtic.

The 24-year-old striker has been heavily linked with a move to Celtic this January having impressed in the World Cup with South Korea. Gue-Sung currently plays for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, who have resisted a deal so far, but the transfer window still has around two weeks to go, and Celtic may not be giving up on a deal just yet.

Advertisement

The Hoops are already in a superb position, top of the Premiership and nine points clear, but they are still keen to add strength where they can, and Gue-Sung could become the seven Asian first-team Celtic star. Though, the Bhoys have struggled to get a deal over the line, and while there is still time left, the clock is ticking.

But there is fresh hope, and it comes from the striker himself, who has kept the door open to Celtic, recently saying: “The transfer market is not over yet. I cannot give a definite answer about whether I will still be at the club after this window. I’m not in peak shape in the winter because I haven’t played since the World Cup.

“I know if I went and signed for a European club, I would have to compete with players who are in 100 per cent physical condition. But on the other hand, if I wait until the summer, there not be the same interest in me from the clubs who want me now. So no decision has been made.”

Advertisement

Advertisement