Here are some of the latest transfer headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Criticisms have been raining down on Rangers and Celtic this week but there’s time to make amends with shrewd signings.

Both were in Champions League play-off first leg action, and the Light Blues suffered a bruising 3-1 defeat at home to Club Brugge, conceding all their goals inside 21 disastrous first half minutes. Meanwhile, chants of sack the board rang out at Celtic Park.

Recruitment and a lack of action by the board has been blasted and it came home to roost in a 0-0 draw with Kairat Almaty. With both clubs looking to do business between now and the end of the window, here are some of the latest headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic.

Rangers target Bojan Miovski and Everton striker

With striker reinforcements targeted at Ibrox, former Aberdeen hitman Bojan Mivoski and Everton’s Youssef Chermiti are reportedly on the agenda. Miovski has falled out of favour at La Liga side Girona while Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell brought Chermiti to Merseyside when in that role at the Premier League club.

The Rangers Review state: “Bojan Miovski is high on Rangers’ list of targets at centre-forward should they move to strengthen in that area before the summer transfer window closes. Everton forward Youssef Chermiti, who moved to Goodison from Sporting Lisbon in 2023 for an initial fee of €12.5 million when Rangers' sporting director Kevin Thelwell was working as the Toffees' director of football, is another name the Rangers Review understands to be under consideration at number nine.

“Moves will likely depend on a space being freed up amongst Russell Martin’s striker options. Both Hamza Igamane and Cyriel Dessers have been the subject of transfer interest over the summer, although any bids that have reached Ibrox have fallen short of the club’s valuation.”

Chris Sutton hammers Celtic board

Celtic hero Chris Sutton has unleashed on the Parkhead board in his Daily Record column. He wrote: “Have they not heard Rodgers talking about taking the club to the next level after pushing Bayern Munich close in February or talking about needing fresh faces after St Johnstone? Obviously not. For whatever reasons, it’s a dereliction of duty. You can’t say Celtic are not a well-run club given their stability and resources. But supporters have stumped up good money to watch their side in huge numbers.

“They deserve is their club to at least attempt to put the best possible team on the pitch. To have their Champions League fate in the balance when they have tens of millions in the bank is frankly ridiculous. I felt sorry for Rodgers the other night, and in recent weeks in general. He’s the one who’s had to front up and try to explain the indefensible. He’s been begging for new signings in the forward areas – and yet look what he was left with the other night.

“I’ve got no doubt we’ll be told it’s tough to get players to come to Scotland, or you have to wait to get quality. They might say clubs are holding off selling until they bring in replacements. Yeah, that is how most of them operate – apart from Celtic. No, they are happy to flog their best assets without a contingency in place. A player wants to go? No problem, we’ll take the money. How about they get sold when it suits the club? The club would say it would have been a gamble not taking the money but it’s an even bigger risk when there’s £40million from the group stage at stake. All of it is utter nonsense. It’s Celtic that clearly have an issue and there’s an obvious disconnect between the board’s thinking and the ambitions of the manager and the support.”