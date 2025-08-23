The latest news and transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers this weekend.

The Scottish Premiership returns to action today, with Celtic getting the weekend underway by hosting Livingston at home. Brendan Rodgers’ side will be looking to extend their winning league streak, all the while hoping Hearts drop points.

The Jambos currently lead the Premiership standings on goal difference, as they are already just one of two teams, alongside Celtic, to keep a winning run alive.

Rangers have drifted four points behind Celtic already and will be pushing to see out a win against St Mirren on the road to climb the table.

Here’s the latest news and transfer headlines for Celtic and Rangers to get the weekend started.

Pep Guardiola praises ex-Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou

Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is currently linked with a new role as Nottingham Forest manager. The Premier League outfit are reportedly considering parting ways with current head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, and Postecoglou has emerged as the favourite to replace him, should it happen.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently praised Postecoglou’s attacking style of football, including his time with Celtic, which saw him win five trophies, including the 2022/23 treble.

“The way he played, alongside the amount of trophies he won. So the way his team is playing, he always tries to attack, always be positive, and when this happens, when you find two teams who want to score goals and attack, it’s a beautiful game,” Guardiola told Stan Sport.

“I am pretty sure that today, the new generation of managers, they are more courageous. Before, they would say ‘oh, we are going to play against Sergio Aguero and Man City, we are going to defend’... now, no, it doesn’t matter. ‘I don’t care, I go to try to win’.

“When this happens, football is nice, and Ange I think has always had teams that have been that courageous.”

Postecoglou is currently without a club after being sacked by Tottenham Hotspur in June. The club’s decision came just 16 days after he guided Spurs to the Europa League title.

Rangers ‘reach agreement’ for player exit

Rangers have reportedly ‘reached an agreement’ for the sale of Ridvan Yilmaz, who has been in talks over an Ibrox exit for a long period of time now. Besiktas have been the team leading the race for his signature this summer, as they look to bring their former player back to Istanbul.

Rangers and Besiktas have now ‘reached an agreement’ over Yilmaz, with Sozcu.com reporting that the transfer is ‘expected to be completed shortly’, with a three-year deal due to be agreed.

Yilmaz came through the Besiktas academy and spent three years with the senior Turkish side before his move to Rangers in 2022. Last season, the left-back had limited outings in the Scottish Premiership due to injuries, which ate into a chunk of his campaign.

He is now closing in on a return to home soil, with Besiktas expected to pay in the region of €4-5 million (£3.4-4.3m) for his signature.

Martin confirmed Yilmaz’s pending departure in his pre-match press conference ahead of St Mirren.

“Ridvan came in to say goodbye today and all being well, he will go back to Turkey. We wish him the very best, it’s a good move for him and for us.”