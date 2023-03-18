All the latest Celtic and Rangers news amid the final weekend of action before the international break.

Celtic and Rangers continue to battle it out at the top of the Scottish premiership.

Celtic have asserted their dominance so far this season, coming into this weekend with a nine-point gap over their biggest rivals. The Bhoys do have firm control of the title race at this stage, but Rangers will be snapping at their heels, hoping to take advantage of any mistepts between now and the end of the season, with plenty of time remaining for more drama.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding both clubs.

Fans decision slammed

Sky Sports pundit Andy Walker has slammed the decision not to allow Celtic and Rangers away fans to the remaining Old Firm fixtures this season.

“I think it’s pathetic and petty. I think it diminishes Scottish football. We’re trying to sell this great rivalry all around the world and we’re just watering it down,” said Walker on Go Radio.

“I’m not surprised because we’ve seen some poor decision making in Scottish football. I remember going to the game with my dad and my brothers and it was just ‘wow, what is this’. To actually go some years later and play in it, it’s the best atmosphere I ever played in and I can’t belive we’ve got to the stage where you’re getting absolutely no supporters in the away end.”

Beale claim

Pundit Chris Sutton believes Michael Beale is under much more pressure than Ange Postecoglou as the Old Firm cup game approaches.

“There’s so much at stake, everything will be on the line, and it’s bring it on as far as I’m concerned,” Sutton told the Daily Record.

“As a player, these are the games you want coming thick and fast – as long as you are the ones on top. Back when we did the green and white wash a few years ago we would have played them every week. If you’re getting the runaround, it’s a different story. That’s why Celtic will be quite comfortable at the thought of another derby day to look forward to. And it’s why Rangers will be feeling more wary.

“There will be pressure on both clubs. There always is. But you do get the sense there is a bit more on Rangers. Celtic already have the Viaplay Cup in the bag and they are in a strong position in the league. The title was always the big target and they are close. A win at Celtic Park against Rangers after the international break and it will be just about done. The momentum could take them into the cup clash and that could be a problem for Beale.