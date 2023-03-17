All the latest Celtic and Rangers news as the two Glasgow sides prepare for their last outing before the international break.

Celtic continue to dominate the Scottish Premiership title race, with Rangers still trying to cut the nine-point gap to top spot.

The Hoops take on Hibernian this weekend as they look to take another step towards wrapping up the title, while Rangers face Motherwell away from home. Rangers know they have limited opportunities to make up ground, and they certainly can’t afford to slip further behind this weekend, especially not going into the international break.

As the build-up to this weekend’s action continues, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Celtic and Rangers.

Ange backed for European success

Paul Lambert is backing Ange Postecoglou to improve Celtic’s Champions League performance.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “I could sense the hurt and disappointment coming through in Ange’s post-match interviews after their defeats against Real Madrid. They’d been the better team and created the better chances for an hour at home to Real before they were caught by sucker punches.

“The best teams do that to you. The level in the Champions League is ten times higher than the Premiership and you can’t slack off for a second. Ange will know where his team were lacking after those defeats by Real and RB Leipzig and he’ll look to sort that out.”

Yilmaz interest

Turkish giants Besiktas are said to be interested in signing Rangers star Ridvan Yilmaz this summer.

According to Fanatik, Besiktas want to sign the full-back on loan, and Rangers could allow a deal to go ahead, given he is not in their plans for next season. The Turkish club are said to have already made contact with Rangers over a possible deal ahead of the summer.

