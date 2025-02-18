It was heartbreaking night for Celtic in Munich as they crashed out of the Champions League after Alphonso Davies late goal

Clarence Seedorf has delivered the harsh but honest truth that led Celtic to concede a 94th minute equaliser against Bayern Munich which cost them an opportunity to take their playoff tie into extra-time.

After taking the lead at the Allianz Arena through Nicolas Kuhn, the German giants responded right at the death through substitute Alphonso Davies after Hoops defender Cameron Carter-Vickers’ clearance cannoned off the Canadian international and into an empty net.

That goal was enough to send the Bundesliga leaders into the round of 16 at Celtic’s expense as they sealed a 3-2 aggregate win. But it was performance for the Parkhead outfit to be proud of as Brendan Rodgers’ men came within touching distance of producing a historic result in Europe’s premier competition

Speaking on Amazon Prime Sports, co-commentator and Newcastle United icon Alan Shearer felt that Brendan Rodgers' side deserved to take the tie to extra-time, admitting: “They have pushed them all the way - they really have - and they will deserve all the credit they get but that doesn’t mean anything when you are not going through.

“I thought they deserved at least another 30 minutes to push them that little bit harder - but in this ground the fans stuck with the team and they got their reward, albeit very late.”

Gutted former Celtic player/manager Neil Lennon stated in his post-match analysis: “They got the goal they deserved and defended heroically. They reacted well to the goal, and piled on the pressure, but the least that Celtic deserved was to go into extra-time. I don't think Brendan could have got any more out of the players at his disposal. He has got to be so proud, but it's bittersweet.”

Legendary ex-Hoops boss Martin O'Neill added: “There was no doubt about it - the fans here were nervous. But the Bayern players were very nervous about their approach to the game.”

However, AC Milan and Dutch legend Seedorf reckoned that Celtic made a glaring defensive error by dropping too deep in the final seconds of the match, stating: “It's a bit about the tension as well. When you get to the last minutes of the match there are tensions on both sides.

“When they (Bayern) are having more of the ball, they (Celtic) might have been thinking they have to come out quickly. The goal came when they were very fast to come out. This is part of the learning experience as well, but they should be really proud.”