The legendary former Celtic manager has revealed the identity of the only player he ever regretted signing

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin O’Neill is regarded as one of Celtic’s greatest-ever manager and rightly so. The man who revolutionised the Hoops when he arrived at Parkhead back in 2000 and returned the club to Scottish football’s dominant force.

The Northern Irishman won seven trophies during his time in the east end of Glasgow, and famously led the Celts on a memorable run to Seville where they lost the UEFA Cup Final to Porto in 2003.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More often than not, the former Aston Villa, Sunderland and Nottingham Forest boss got the majority of his signings right during his five iconic years in charge.

However, the 72-year-old admits there was one capture in particular that he regretted signing - even though the player didn’t cost him a penny.

Revealing the identity of the player as Brazilian winger Juninho, O’Neill said on the Press Box podcast: “I felt that the signing of Juninho was going to be risky in the sense that he didn’t cost anything, he was out of contract.

“He’d just been freed by Middlesbrough, which seems really strange because considering some years earlier he had been a phenomenal player. I was hoping to get more out of him, so I think I was probably a bit more disappointed with myself because we never really got on so famously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When he finished his career, he could easily say that he was actually a marvellous footballer. He just wasn’t for us. He didn’t play well enough.”

Ahead of Celtic’s Champions league playoff second leg against Bayern Munich in Germany next week, O’Neill looked back on leading the Hoops into battle against the Bundesliga giants in the 2003/04 season. The Scottish champions earned a credible 0-0 draw at home after losing 2-1 in Munich a few months earlier.

Reflecting back on that double-header, he commented: “Absolutely, we played Bayern and we drew at our ground. We were 1-0- as well in Munich, I think it was the old stadium in Munich, and we threw it away.

“I think it was Magnus Hedman who was in our goal at the time, he will not be listening tonight - it was his fault! We honestly really should’ve won the game out in Munich at the time. Obviously Bayern were a very strong side at the time.”

In other news: Roy Keane busts a Celtic + Nottingham Forest myth as he gets one thing straight over what he thinks about pair