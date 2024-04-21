Contract end dates of every Celtic player as key men set to depart

Celtic will return to their bid to retain the Premiership title next Sunday afternoon when they visit Dens Park to take on Dundee.

With both the Hoops and title rivals Rangers in Scottish Cup action this weekend, any thoughts of who will top the table come the final day of the season may well be on the back burner for now, but there is still plenty to play for as just three points separate clubs on both sides of the Glasgow divide.

Brendan Rodgers is solely focused on marking his first season back in charge with more silverware - but there are also some major decisions lying in wait for the former Leicester City and Liverpool manager as a number of players within his squad approach key moments in their current deals at Celtic Park.

With a number of players in the final months of their existing deals at Celtic Park, GlasgowWorld looks at where each player within the Hoops squad will see their current contracts come to a close.

1 . Joe Hart (36) - Goalkeeper May 2024 (retiring)

2 . Alistair Johnston (25) - Right-back December 2027

3 . Greg Taylor (26) - Left-back June 2025