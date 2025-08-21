Here are some of the Rangers and Celtic transfers headlines as the window rumbles on

Rangers and Celtic both have their eyes on new recruits as the summer transfer window nears the point of endgame.

Both clubs have had Champions League play-off first leg matches to contend with his campaign but recruitment work has still been lurking in the background. Brendan Rodgers has already said that more will be needed if Celtic are to make the league phase of Europe’s top table while Rangers have not stopped shopping, Jayden Meghoma of Brentford the latest player loaned in.

With the window rumbling on, plus exits not out the question either, there’s plenty of drama that could unfold. Here are some of the main headlines when it comes to Rangers and Celtic on the transfer front.

Jamie Vardy to Celtic backing

One player who has been strongly linked to the Hoops is free agent striker Jamie Vardy, who is without a club after leaving Leicester City, where he worked with Rodgers. A clinical goal getter at Premier League level, Celtic hero Peter Grant is looking beyond the age of the 38-year-old and focusing on the excitement he could bring Scottish football.

He told Go Radio: “I think sometimes you get to a stage where you're looking around and seeing what players are out there and there's no doubt there's young strikers who will be excellent young players. Financially, maybe not possible to get. Squads are much bigger now, which gives you a problem, trying to get them out of the squads because clubs don't want to sell them.

“Jamie Vardy, I know people talk about things off the pitch. For me, in bringing excitement to Scottish football, no matter what, but of course, it would be only for that year. So you've tried everywhere else, you've not got the one you want but then you go bang, let's bring a Jamie Vardy. People will say, ‘oh but the teams against Celtic are always playing a little bit deeper’. The teams have always played a little bit deeper against Celtic and Rangers because predominantly they had the ball all the time. So there's space in behind, but he's intelligent enough to get goals. He's still enthusiastic enough. I can only go in his performances last year and I think performances last year were excellent.”

Nedim Bajrami could leave Rangers

After being left out of Rangers’ Champions League squad against Club Brugge, reports in his native Albania have suggested he could end his lamented time at Ibrox after just a year, having joined last summer from Sassuolo. GazetaBlic claim: “Nedim Bajrami close to leaving Rangers, coach no longer wants the national team player.

“Nedim Bajrami has struggled to find consistency since joining Rangers in Scotland in the summer of 2024. The Albanian midfielder moved to Ibrox from Sassuolo but has failed to establish himself as a regular first-team regular. Last season, Bajrami was often criticised for his performances, despite making 44 appearances in all competitions for the club.

“His absence from the Champions League play-offs against Club Brugge suggests that Bajrami is not part of manager Martin's long-term plans. Despite scoring in the 4-2 win over Alloa in the Premier Sports Cup, Bajrami was dropped to make way for Meghoma, reflecting a shift in priorities in the squad. The midfielder joined Rangers for £3.5m from Sassuolo in 2024 but has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter due to poor performances and limited contributions, which were also criticised in the last draw.”