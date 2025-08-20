Rangers transfer recommendations have been made by a former player turned pundit

Rangers have been urged by a BBC pundit to sort out their issues at one end of the pitch.

The Light Blues are in the Champions League mire after a 3-1 play-off first leg defeat against Club Brugge. All of their goals were conceded in the first 21 minutes, with summer recruitment under new head coach Russell Martin and sporting director Kevin Thelwell starting to come under the microscope amid early teething issues. One area of weakness has been debated as the striker department.

Danilo started against Belgian opposition and did net the goal against Club Brugge but that was his first since January, and he has been hit with injury issues since arriving from Feyenoord. Cyriel Dessers and Hamza Igamane have been linked with moves away this summer and pre match via BBC Sportsound, pundit Stephen Thompson believed it appears obvious that number nine reinforcement is what’s needed. That’s not the only area for Martin to consider, however.

The ex Rangers and St Mirren man said: “I mean as I said last week, I don't know just what his (Danilo) outstanding attribute is. H's not really really quick where he's going to go and stretch the opposition in behind. I don't think his link-up play is top. I don't know how much hassle he gives the two centre halves.

“I mean you don't need to be technically brilliant to really annoy the two centre halves you're playing against. We've yet to see is he an out and out goal scorer, Billy Dodds would know more watching him training from the the shooting drills that they do. This is where Rangers are right now because Cyriel Dessers didn't start the season, Danilo did and didn't get off to a flyer. Dessers comes in, now obviously out and it's been glaringly obvious to me that Rangers need a new number nine.

“I'm pretty sure they'll have been trying to or you'd like to think that they've been trying to do that early on in the in the window. We're now racing towards the end of the window and you know, it doesn't look like they're much closer. Clearly a left back was a priority for Russell Martin given the left back situation and he's brought one in who we've already talked about in Meghoma.

“So I still feel as though before the window closes tgat Rangers do need to sign another striker. Right now, Danilo, it's just about all you've got. I would have probably have gone with Igamane but I don't know how fit he is.

“I don't know where his head's at because clearly there's been a lot of transfer speculation and maybe his head's not all there all the time anyway in terms of being focused, so is he ready to go into a game of this magnitude?

“The manager clearly trusts and likes Danilo given the amount of minutes he's had since he came in. I think it's just where they are just now but I think they do need to strengthen in that area if they're going to have a successful season.”