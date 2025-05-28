GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - APRIL 20: Daizen Maeda of Celtic inspects the pitch prior to the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup Semi Final match between St Johnstone and Celtic at Hampden Park on April 20, 2025 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Interest in Celtic ace Daizen Maeda has arisen ahead of the summer transfer window.

With two domestic trophies secured in 2024/25, Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic will look to go again in search of even more silverware next time around. A big summer is ahead as ever in Glasgow.

Part of the Hoops’ aim for the summer is to hold onto star names as Rodgers attempts to improve a squad already capable of competing both domestically and in the Champions League, where they were vastly unlucky not to take German giants Bayern Munich to extra time in their knock out play-off round tie.

One such star name who Celtic would be devastated to lose is star forward and top scorer Daizen Maeda, who took the Scottish Premiership by storm in 2024/25 in the best season of his Bhoys career so far. Recent reports have surfaced that the Japanese international is subject of interest in Europe, and a market value for the star has been quoted as Celtic hope to hang onto their man.

Daizen Maeda market value revealed

According to Transfermarkt Daizen Maeda is worth €11m (£9.2m), meaning Celtic will have their work cut out to fend off transfer offers as clubs circle around the 27-year-old. The Hoops may demand a substantially larger fee should a bidding war ensue, but there are sure to be suitors for the Premiership Player of the Season at a bargain price.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are reported to be interested in Maeda, with Turkish media outlet Takvim quoting that José Mourinho’s side and in particular director of football Mário Branco is a fan of Maeda, and is “pressing the button” for a summer transfer move to be made. The report quoted Maeda’s athleticism, goalscoring prowess and his versatile ability to play on either wing or as the central striker as attractive qualities to Fenerbahce.

Maeda has been a revelation since being signed from his native Japan for just £1.3m in 2022, and hit new heights in his fourth campaign for the Hoops with 33 goals and 12 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions. Such numbers are sure to attract interest for a player in his prime, but Rodgers will hope an exit doesn’t materialise for the 23-cap Japan international.

Brendan Rodgers is a big fan of ‘role model’ Maeda

Speaking earlier this season after Scottish Cup quarter-final victory against Hibernian, manager Brendan Rodgers gave high praise to Maeda, crediting the impact he has on the team and the example he sets for others in the squad.

“The first goal when you see it back, his anticipation in such a tight space, and the ground he makes up over the defender to get there and read it, I think he is an amazing role model,” said Rodgers. “If you are a young player coming through and want to give your honesty to the game, work, intensity and everything. No cheating, no nothing – even away at St Mirren, the penalty we got last week he tried to stay on his feet – he’s so honest to the game. Natural isn’t it? He’s been absolutely brilliant.”

“I can trace back to what I said, I said he can play as a striker,” he continued. “But I didn’t want him to have to. You don’t play for Japan in a World Cup as a No. 9 and score the goals he has scored and for Yokohama if you can’t finish.”