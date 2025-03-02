A former Rangers man has outmuscled a Man Utd star while there’s some Celtic exit surprise elsewhere.

It was a weekend of contrasting emotion for Rangers and Celtic after another card of Premiership action,

Both clubs played on Saturday, Rangers at home to Motherwell with a 3PM kick-off leaving them the chance to make ground on the champions, who played a couple hours later against St Mirren. But they allowed the Hoops to create a 16-point gap by losing 2-1 to the Steelmen on home soil.

Celtic happily obliged to build up a bigger lead and clinched a 5-2 success over the Buddies. Now Scottish Cup action awaits them next weekend against Hibs while Rangers have a daunting Europa League last 16 first leg with Fenerbahce. Here’s some of the latest headlines surrounding both clubs

Ex-Rangers man dominates Man Utd man

Across the border in the FA Cup, Rangers’ record sale has formed part of the Fulham team that Manchester United have been dumped out the competition. Calvin Bassey was sold to Ajax in a €22.5 million and is now in the Premier League with Marco Silva’s men. Pundit Danny Murphy said on BBC Sport how impressed he was with the former Rangers star’s ability to deal with Man Utd’s Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund after netting a goal in the first half.

He said: “He actually has been one of the better players for Fulham. He has been on the front foot and really dominating Hojlund with his physicality and trying to win the ball back early. He has been probably their best player. It was a good goal."

Fellow pundit Micach Richards was baffled by the defending that allowed Bassey to rise highest and net the goal that put Fulham in front against Man Utd. Bassey started his career at Leicester City before moving to Rangers and playing a part in the 2021 title win, also featuring heavily on the run to the Europa League final a year later.

Richards said of his goal: “Just when you need to concentrate in the vital moments - it not good enough."

Kewell’s Celtic surprise

Harry Kewell was one of Ange Postecoglou’s liutenants during the Tottenham manager’s Celtic reign. A coach with the Aussie, he worked first-hand with Daizen Maeda, and the Japanese international’s form has Kewell shocked he is still with the club.

He told Record Sport: “I’m surprised someone hasn’t already come in for Daizen, that’s the truth. The way football is played today, especially with the high press and high energy fans and managers want, he’s the perfect candidate. So there’s no limit for Daizen, in terms of the level he can get to.

“Unfortunately for Celtic, if he keeps scoring they’ll find it difficult to hold on to him. Because there will be other clubs in for him. And that’s a great thing because it shows what an amazing job Celtic have done with a fantastic player.”