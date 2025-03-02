Rangers have been in Scottish Premiership action this weekend

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers were beaten 2-1 at home by Motherwell on Saturday afternoon. Cyriel Dessers got their goal but it ended up being another disappointing afternoon at Ibrox.

The Gers are in the hunt for a new permanent manager after sacking Philippe Clement. They have a big decision to make on who to bring in and will be weighing up their options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Ferguson has been named in interim charge until the end of the season. The Glasgow outfit are sat in 2nd place in the Scottish Premiership table.

Sean Dyche latest

Sean Dyche has a ‘decision’ to make about whether he wants the Rangers job, former scout Mick Brown believes. The 53-year-old is available and is an option.

Brown has said, as per a report by Football Insider: “I think Dyche would be a good fit for the job. Whether he wants to have a longer break before jumping back into management, that’s a decision he’ll have to make.

“He’ll be going into similar problems to what he had at Everton with the off-field issues. There’s a lack of real quality in the squad, and the best way to deal with that in terms of being competitive is to be so well-organised that you remove a lot of their weaknesses. That’s what he did at Everton and I could see him doing something similar at Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They’re going to be working hard behind the scenes to identify the right man for the job. They’ll draft a shortlist of options and then hold talks with them to see whether they’re interested and go from there. So if Dyche is one of the candidates they speak to, it will be his decision then about whether he wants the job or wants to spend a bit longer out of the game.”

Dyche, who is from Kettering, has recently cut ties with Everton. He has also managed Watford and Burnley in the past and is an experienced head coach down in England.

As a player, he had spells at Nottingham Forest, Chesterfield, Bristol City and Northampton Town before hanging up his boots in 2007. He has since overseen 558 matches from the dugout and has won 34.41% of matches.

What now for Rangers?

It remains to be seen whether Dyche would be interested in linking up with Rangers. He would be an eye-catching appointment if they were able to get him in considering his Premier League pedigree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are always question marks over his style of football though. Speaking after the Gers’ defeat to Motherwell, Ferguson said: “Listen, I’m not going to sit here and try and kid people on. That level of performance, certainly in the first-half, is nowhere near the standards that are needed. It's my job now in this short period of time and I'm going to just go and work my backside off to make sure this gets sorted.

“I spoke to them in the dressing room, they understand it. Listen, Rangers fans can accept you not playing well. What Rangers fans can't accept is when your team gets run over the top of in the first 45 minutes. Yeah, we created a few half chances, but I said on Friday, when you're playing at Ibrox, you need to be the dominant force. Yet Motherwell dominated us in the first-half.”