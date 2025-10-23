Peter Grant has weighed in on Celtic’s current transfer situation and what the club are likely able to afford

Celtic’s approach to the summer transfer window has raised plenty of discussions in the weeks following Deadline Day.

The Hoops came under criticism for their lack of spending, having utilised low fees and loan deals as well as the free agent market for the majority of their summer deals.

Brendan Rodgers expressed the need for the club to bring new quality players into the team, especially after selling the likes of Nicolas Kuhn and Adam Idah, before the 2025/26 season started.

The leading strategy over the summer seemed to be focused on smaller transfer fees in attempt to save money. However, Celtic icon Peter Grant believes Dermot Desmond has set a budget for transfer fees and wage allowances, with Rodgers aware of what he has available to work with.

Dermot Desmond ‘sure’ Brendan Rodgers knows his budget for Celtic transfers

The January transfer window is fast approaching and Grant has weighed in on Celtic’s current situation when it comes to bringing new talent to Parkhead.

“Well, I’m sure Brendan knows what Celtic can afford to pay and what they’re willing to pay. I’m sure he sits down with Dermot and says, ‘listen, we can spend £5 million on a player, we can give them a basic salary, £30,000 or £40,000 a week,” the 60-year-old said on The Go Radio Football Show.

“So that’s fine. So you know where you are then. So if you’re going fishing then, you know exactly where you are. I’ve done the exact same at Norwich. So you go in and you tell them, ‘what can I pay in wages?’ That’s what you can pay. What can I pay to get the player? That’s what you can pay. Then it’s simple.”

Reports of Brendan Rodgers ‘tearing Celtic apart’ with comments

“Senior figures inside the club believe Rodgers is engineering his exit. What he’s said in public has torn the club apart,” a source told media recently. “On and off the record discussions are creating division throughout the club. He’s the only manager in the club’s history who has repeatedly questioned things. It’s been the same board, same management and same strategy. The club have spent tens of millions.”

Following this bombshell report, Rodgers hit out at the comments and slammed the ‘cowardly’ actions from the individual.

“My honest take is I thought it was a cowardly action by whoever it is,” Rodgers responded. “It's not something you'd want. Certainly my relationships with the guys, I am close with here within the board, I would struggle to understand why.

“All I've tried to do is drive the club forward. Was I surprised by it? Not really. I'm thick skinned and it's because I want to do so well here. I'm determined.

“I know Dermot [Desmond, major shareholder], Michael [Nicholson, chief executive], the guys I work with on a daily basis, certainly communicate on a daily basis, feel the same.”

