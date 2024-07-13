Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from Celtic and Rangers as the new Premiership season draws ever closer.

Celtic are reportedly close to solving one of their major issues during the summer transfer window.

Brendan Rodgers has prioritised the signing of an experienced goalkeeper after Hoops stopper Joe Hart confirmed his retirement from the game at the end of last season. The former England international enjoyed a highly successful three-year stay at Celtic Park and became a three-time Premiership champion as well as winning the Scottish Cup and League Cup on two occasions before bringing down the curtain on his 21-year professional career in May. Speaking after winning the Scottish Cup with a win against Rangers in his final game of his career, Hart reflected on his time at Celtic and described himself as ‘truly blessed’ to have played for the club.

He told Premier Sports TV: "There is nowhere else on the planet that I'd want to play football. I'm truly blessed to walk out with a big smile on my face. It wasn't like that at one point so I am gonna take my win and run. I thought it was the right thing to do. I wanted to take the pressure away from the manager and do the best for the club, because it's about the club being successful and the people being happy. I'm just lucky I've been able to piggy-back on it.”

Celtic have been linked with the likes of Newcastle United star Martin Dubravka and Trabzonspor stopper Uğurcan Çakır in recent months - but journalist Fabrizio Romano has now revealed Rodgers is close to the signing of former Leicester City and Manchester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. The Denmark international is a free agent after leaving Belgian giants Anderlecht at the end of last season and is said to be on the brink of an agreement to join the reigning Premiership champions.

Romano posted on social media outlet X (formerly Twitter): “Kasper Schmeichel, set to become new Celtic GK — understand contract will be valid until June 2025. Deal will also include an option for further season, until June 2026.”

New signing reveals Rangers 'gamble'

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has already been active in the transfer window as he prepares for his first full season in charge at Ibrox.

The former Belgium international has completed the signings of FAR Rabat forward Hamza Igamane, Fluminense left-back Jefre, Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron and AC Milan centre-back Clinton Nsiala. Mohamed Diomande has also become a permanent member of the Rangers squad after an impressive loan spell at Ibrox last season and Clement has strengthened his goalkeeping options by bringing in Motherwell stopper Liam Kelly.

The once-capped Scotland international has made over 140 Premiership appearances for the Steelmen and Livington and will now provide competition and support for Jack Butland as Clement aims to reclaim the Premiership title this season. After returning to Ibrox six years after his departure, Kelly revealed he believes he is challenging the best goalkeeper in the league for a place in the Rangers side but stressed he could not turn down the opportunity handed to him.

He said: “You are giving up a lot, especially with how well big Jack played last year. Everyone knows he was the best goalkeeper in the league last year, hands down. But you are one person away from playing in Old Firm games, one person away from European games. I’m not in any position to knock back that chance. I’m here for two years as well so I will still be young when my contract finishes. Hopefully it goes to plan and I can be here for much longer than that. There will still be opportunities for me to go and play if I need to but there’s nowhere else I would rather be.”