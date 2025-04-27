Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Celtic powerbroker has been hailed as a key reason behind their latest Premiership glory.

Brendan Rodgers has paid tribute to Dermot Desmond after Celtic lifted yet another Premiership title.

A fourth crown on the bounce was wrapped up by the Hoops in a 5-0 win against Dundee United. It’s another title added to the cabinet for Rodgers, who returned to the club in 2023 under a cloud after an exit to Leicester City previously that left fans miffed. They now have eyes on a treble with the Scottish Cup final vs Aberdeen looming.

Desmond, a major shareholder at the club, was the man who stuck his head about the parapet to make the case for Rodgers reign 2.0. The boss has now handed title glory in Tayside to Desmond.

Rodgers thankful for Desmond’s Celtic intervention

He told the BBC on his 11th trophy for Celtic: "I think obviously in time when I finish it will probably sink in but my immediate thought is just stay focused while I'm here and enjoy the work.

"For me, to be the professional manager here, as I said, it's a real privilege but also I have that emotional connection as well. That's the joy of managing here, it's big pressure, big expectation but it's great when you have days like this here. My career until now to this point has been great. I started on a journey as a young coach and have had the privilege to manage some amazing clubs. However, like I said, there's an emotional attachment here because of supporting the club and my family and friends.

"It really feels really special to be here and obviously, I said it the other day but again, I've got Dermot Desmond to thank for bringing me back. He had so much belief in me and so much trust in me and to bring me back when probably many others wouldn't have and wouldn't have taken me back, inside and outside the club. I think this is a day for him to have a glass of champagne or wine, whatever he has, with great pride and hopefully he felt proud watching that game."

Title delight

Rodgers added in his press conference: “I’ll have a glass of wine later and then see what happens. We’re giving the boys a couple of days off. We’ll regroup again on Tuesday. Because we don’t play until Sunday. We’ll go back on Tuesday. We will let the guys enjoy it because you have to celebrate that. And then we’ll get ready for next weekend.”