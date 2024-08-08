The talent is wanted on both sides of the border, reportedly. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Liverpool pair are wanted, with Celtic interested in both and Rangers after one.

Ben Doak is reportedly of interest over a shock return to Celtic from Liverpool, it’s claimed, as Hoops and Rangers interest in another Anfield talent is mooted.

The winger has spent the last two-and-a-half years in Merseyside after leaving Parkhead. He was afforded chances under Ange Postecoglou’s tenure but the lure of Jurgen Klopp and Anfield was too much to turn down, since making his name as one of Liverpool’s brightest talents.

Injury disrupted his 23/24 season and he missed out on Euro 2024 with Scotland due to his fitness issues. Now back in the fold with the Reds, he has been with them on their US pre-season, but could be set for a loan exit out of Liverpool, with temporary exits that hold a permanent option not out the question according to some claims.

Southampton and Leicester City have been mentioned as two interested parties but now Liverpool Echo’s Anfield correspondent Paul Gorst says that a return to Celtic could be on, with boss Brendan Rodgers interested in a move.

He told Redmen: “Leicester and Southampton are two of the clubs interested, Celtic as well. Is he going to feature much this season? Probably not, so perhaps it is best for him to go out on loan.”

Gurst also discussed Bobby Clark as one catching the eye of the champions and Rangers, although Liverpool aren’t actively looking to move him on. He added: “I don’t think Liverpool are actively looking at selling Bobby Clark.

“Celtic and Rangers are in the mix and obviously Salzburg, too. Almost half of the Championship are interested too, Leeds United, Norwich City, Derby County. He’s a player with a huge future and I think Liverpool are quite relaxed at the moment.”