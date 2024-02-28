Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dundee boss Tony Docherty has outlined what he believes his side must do if they are to inflict a big blow to Celtic's title hopes this evening.

Currently in sixth place, Dundee suffered a late 2-1 defeat to Hibs at the weekend and are on the road against as they face a Hoops side that will be buoyed by a late, late win over Motherwell on Sunday afternoon.

“Of course it’ll be a tough game and a difficult venue, but we’ll make sure, as we do for every game, that we look at the opposition and look at ourselves to see how we can execute a game plan to take something from it," explained the Dee manager.

The visitors will be without the services of Diego Pineda, Zach Robinson and Ryan Howley but Docherty remains confident his side can give a good account of themselves and called on them to put in a performance they can be proud of.

"We are under no illusion – we are going to Celtic Park. They’re the Champions for a reason. It’s a hard task ahead of us, but we know what we need to do to get something from it. I am very much focused on performance, I think if we put on a level of performance that merits us getting points, that’s the important message from me" said Docherty.

Key defender Jordan McGhee echoed his manager's thoughts and has believes his team mates can inflict a hammer blow to Brendan Rodgers' side titles aspirations, saying: "It’s a tough game and a really great arena to play in. It will be a good occasion and I have full belief in the squad that we can go down there to try cause an upset.

"Celtic are a top team. They won the league last season and played in the Champions League against top players. We’ve got good players in our dressing room as well, so we will go down there and give it our best" McGhee explained.