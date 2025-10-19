The latest news from both Rangers and Celtic as domestic football resumes

Former Rangers striker, Kris Boyd has voiced his frustrations with two members of the 49ers Enterprise, while Brendan Rodgers has had his say on the ‘Not Another Penny’ protest.

As Kevin Muscat’s appointment looks increasingly more likely, it looks as if the Rangers board finally have Russell Martin’s replacement. However, the overall process has been largely disappointing for Gers supporters, after several candidates ruled themselves out of the race. Steven Gerrard and Danny Rohl were bookies favourites at different stages, while Coventry City boss, Frank Lampard recently announced he’ll be staying put in the Championship. As the search continues nearly two weeks after Martin’s dismissal, Kris Boyd hasn’t been impressed by the board’s handling of it.

On the other side of the city, Celtic fan groups have united in their latest protest against the board. So far this season, the Parkhead faithful have organised silent protests in matches against Kilmarnock and Braga, to highlight that they’re not being listened to by the club’s hierarchy. In their latest protest, The Green Brigade, Bhoys Celtic and The Celtic Trust have came together to establish the ‘Not Another Penny’ campaign, telling fellow fans not buy merchandise items or in-stadium food etc. As The Hoops prepare to face Dundee on Sunday, Brendan Rodgers has had his say on the matter.

As both club’s boards appear to be getting it with both barrels, here’s a look at the latest news coming out of Ibrox and Parkhead:

Boyd slams 49ers duo in handling of Rangers managerial appointment

The pundit believes that Felix Magathe and Andrew Cavenagh have taken a back seat in managerial negotiations. In his The Sun column, he wrote “I would love to know what Patrick Stewart and Kevin Thelwell thought of the club statement following the sacking of Martin after the 1-1 draw with Falkirk, because if they weren’t embarrassed by it, then they should have been.

“This is two highly paid executives at the club who are supposed to be responsible for the ins and outs of the football department. And yet chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice chairman Paraag Marathe made it crystal clear they were going to be hands-on when it came to the appointment of the next manager. This is an appointment based on indecision and hesitancy. This is an appointment that stinks to the high heavens of mismanagement at the very highest level.”

The former Rangers striker also went onto say that Muscat was ‘last man standing’ in the managerial search, after the snubs from Gerrard and Rohl. From the outside looking in, it appears that the Australian was one of the few candidates left that had a genuine interest in the vacancy.

Rodgers breaks silence on ‘Not Another Penny’

As the Celtic Collective launch their latest protest campaign, the Celtic boss still appears to only be concerned with on-the-field matters going into the Dundee fixture. When asked about the matter, Rodgers said: “well, one, I haven’t seen that. Two, I would say, listen, the Celtic supporters are at the heart of this club.

“This is what Celtic is synonymous with and hopefully going forward, we can find that balance that allows that great support to spill onto the field and obviously, we have that harmony throughout the club. But until then, I’m sure both parties will continue discussing. In the meantime, it’s really about affecting what we can, and that’s on the pitch.”

The campaign announcement came just days after both Bhoys Celtic and The Green Brigade said that neither group will be attending next month’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers. Both have been prohibited entry due to the use of pyrotechnics in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden in May but don’t plan on finding away around the ban, like they normally do.