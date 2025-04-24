Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic are on the verge of winning the league title for the fourth year in a row

Celtic are just one point away from wrapping up a fourth consecutive title defence - and a joint 55th Scottish league title as they travel to Tannadice Park to face a Dundee United side that have been one of this division’s dark horses after winning promotion from the Championship last season.

The Hoops enter the game in high spirits after a resounding 5-0 Scottish Cup semi-final win over St Johnstone left them on the verge of winning an astounding sixth domestic treble in nine seasons with a cup final against Aberdeen on the horizon. In their last league encounter they were also at their absolute best as they hammered Kilmarnock 5-1 at Parkhead.

After scoring 10 goals in their last two matches, runaway leaders Celtic will be confident that they can win the league this weekend and do it in style with weeks to spare. However, out to spoil the party will be a Tangerines team with their sights firmly set on European qualification ahead of Hibs in third, with fifth placed Aberdeen also hot on their heels.

Dundee United have already proven tricky foes for the Hoops this season after notably claiming a 0-0 draw the last time they hosted Brendan Rodgers’ side and this time they will hope to go one better after winning all of their last three matches 1-0 in the Premiership.

It promises to be a rocking atmosphere at Tannadice Park and the stakes couldn’t be higher ahead of an intriguing Premiership clash. But is the game televised this weekend, and who is the man with the whistle for the highly anticipated contest?

How to watch Dundee United vs Celtic

Dundee United host Celtic on Saturday 26th April at Tannadice. The game kicks off at 12.30pm with coverage beginning on Sky Sports Main Event an hour earlier at 11.30am. Details on how to subscribe to the channel are available here.

Those preferring to stream the game can do so through the SkyGo app on their smart TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone.

International viewers outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match directly from both side’s official service. CelticTV and Dundee Utd TV are broadcasting the game, for those subscribed to the service.

Who is the referee?

The referee for this weekend's game will be Don Robertson. He has officiated 19 Scottish Premiership games this season. Robertson has handed out a total of 76 yellow cards, and two red cards over the course of the season.

David Roome and Ross Nelson will act as assistant referees. Greg Aitken will be the VAR official, and he is assisted by Graeme Leslie to deal with any contentious calls.

The VAR in Celtic’s previous game against St Johnstone notably came under the spotlight for failing to award Makenzie Kirk’s second half consolation strike, with ex-referee Keith Hackett labelling the officials as ‘over indulgent’ at Hampden on that occasion.