The Bristol Rovers star has been touted for Hoops

Steve Evans has urged Celtic to consider Tommy Conway as a forward transfer solution.

The Bristol City attacker has impressed in the English Championship this season, and is also a Scotland U21s international. Hoops fan and Rotherham United boss Evans recommended Matt O’Riley to the Scottish champions and now believes Conway is the next EFL star who could make that leap.

Celtic are set for a busy summer of forward conversations, with Adam Idah heading back to Norwich City and Oh seemingly out the picture. Evans also reckons that Conway could be a possible shout for Euro 2024 with Scotland.

He told the Scottish Sun: “I see a lot of Celtic - they’re the only club other than Rotherham that I’d have left Stevenage for - and if you’re asking me, could Conway play at Celtic? Absolutely.

"Get in the car and go today, he could play there. The last player I recommended Celtic should sign, when I got a call from the manager, was the boy who went from MK Dons who’s now worth multi-millions.

"But he’s also at a very good football club here with lots to achieve and if I was Liam Manning I’d be saying to the board, ‘we need to keep players like that, if we’re genuinely going to challenge for the Premier League.' He might want to go to Celtic, but you can’t [let him], he’s a gifted boy.

"Stevie Clarke has taken a country that was despondent about the national team and how they were playing and he’s come in with his staff and they’ve worked incredibly hard.