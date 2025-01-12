Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some of the latest Rangers and Celtic transfer news as the window ticks on.

January transfer rumours refuse to let up and Rangers plus Celtic are at the heart of them.

For the Hoops, they are said to be have their eyes fixed on a winger this winter and have a few in mind they’d like to target. Johnny Kenny has given them something to think about after arriving back at the club from Shamrock Rovers, while Stephen Welsh is off to Belgium on loan.

At Rangers, an extensive review of the football department will commence in the next few months under new CEO Patrick Stewart. Boss Philippe Clement is going nowhere though despite growing fan pressure to make a change at the helm.

So what’s the latest transfer gossip with flavourings from a Rangers and Celtic perspective? We take a look.

Nawrocki wanted in England

Celtic defender Maik Nawrocki is a target for English Championship side Oxford United, according to the Daily Record. It’s been claimed the centre-back, who is behind Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Liam Scales in the pecking order, is wanted on loan by the U’s. It’s stated “The U’s scouting team alerted manager Gary Rowett to the 23-year-old” and “he is keen to see if a deal can be done with the Hoops.” Nawrocki joined Celtic from Legia Warsaw in his native Poland in 2023.

Rangers hero’s January push

Ibrox favourite Alfredo Morelos is pushing for a move back to Colombia and Atletico Nacional - away from ex-Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha. The star who spent six years at Rangers between 2017-2023 is contracted to Santos where the Portuguese gaffer rules the roost, but it’s been claimed Morelos is doing all he can to return to where he’s recently returned from a loan spell. The striker netted 124 goals in 269 games for Rangers.

Nacional president Sebastián Arango said: “We are making good progress with Alfredo, who wants to continue here. I told him very early on last season that we wanted to have him. Not for six months this time, but for a year on loan, that is our aim and it is our wish that Alfredo will be with us throughout 2025. With regards to his salary, there are parts of the contract I would like to keep private, but it is fair to say Alfredo is making an effort on all fronts regarding that. He is a top player that we are lucky to have. He has scored goals at the highest level in European competition and we are hoping to make an announcement soon."