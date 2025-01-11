Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Rangers hero is a marmite figure and has linked up with the ex-Celtic boss

A Rangers hero has linked up with a former Celtic boss in the USA.

Kenny Miller is a controversial figure in Glasgow as one of a few players in the modern era to swap Rangers for Celtic, before returning to the Light Blues he had multiple spells with. Miller is still fondly remembered at Ibrox after winning seven trophies in blue, despite his controversial move across the city.

He has since moved into coaching and joined ex-Celtic gaffer Ronny Deila in Dubai at Al-Wahda in Dubai for six months. Now he has been named as part of his backroom staff at Atalanta United, alongside former St Johnstone goalkeeper Elliot Parish.

Deila - who has managed in the MLS previously with New York City - said of his move to the USA: “When Atlanta called, it was quite an easy decision. When I was with New York City, I saw the fan support the club has. The facilities, the stadium, the training centre. It’s a fantastic, big club. You have everything to succeed.

“I saw early it was impossible to build something there (Al Wahda). The people around me were too impatient, that was the main thing. Too many opinions. I’m not a big listener when there’s too much noise, I’m quite clear of what I want. I started to understand quick (that I’d leave). I don’t think it was possible to build something there over time.

“It’s a good thing to have the financial power of the club, it makes it easier to succeed. There are two ways to improve: One is to develop players and two is to bring in new players. If we can do both, it’ll be even quicker.

“I have very big problems with sitting back. I want to entertain, I want to attack, I want to press, I want to have intensity. Especially at home, this is important.”