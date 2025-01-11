Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rangers transfer exit has been mooted for a player in the squad.

A Rangers player has been told now is the time to start looking for a new club after a telling midweek decision.

After coming onto the draw last weekend against Hibs amid an injury crisis in defence, the Scottish centre-back was left on the bench vs Dundee. Clinton Nsiala came in ahead of him for a first start alongside Robin Propper, and it has Kris Boyd wondering what it means for the star’s future.

King played in the Champions League under previous gaffer Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Boyd claims there was also interest from other clubs. Now that he has found himself out the team this campaign - playing just 19 minutes of senior football - the former Rangers striker reckons it’s time for him to move on.

Boyd told Sky Sports: “He's probably in a position now where he's going to have to look elsewhere. I mean, if you're a little bit older than Nsiala, and he's came in. You've been the one that's been playing in the B team, obviously with him.

“You get a chance last week and you're thinking, ‘I'm absolutely nailed on to be starting’, and you find yourself still on the bench. This is not a go at Leon King, I just think there is far too many players in that comfort zone at Rangers.

“And it might be now that he has to move on. It's only one game, but you would like to think he's waited all this time. Under Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, he played Champions League games, you thought he was going to kick on from there.

“He was liked by other clubs. He's had a period of time now where it has been stale for him. He's waiting on that opportunity, he gets to the weekend, and he finds himself back on the bench. It's not as if he's back on the bench with an experienced player ahead of him, it's someone that's younger than him coming in.”