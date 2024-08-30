The winger has excelled at Anfield after time at Celtic | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The player formerly of Celtic could leave Liverpool late in the transfer window.

A Celtic academy graduate has interest in his services heating up over an exit from Liverpool.

Ben Doak was a shining light in the academy at Lennoxtown and made senior appearances under Ange Postecoglou during his time at Celtic, including a derby vs Rangers. The lure of Liverpool was too much to turn down though and he completed a move south in 2022.

He has now made inroads into the Liverpool first-team but injury hampered last season for him and it caused him to miss Euro 2024 duty with Scotland. With the Reds under new management, Arne Slot looks primed to send the star out on loan.

Celtic interest was rumoured earlier this summer but the clock is now ticking on Deadline Day in terms of time left to complete a possible deal. Arne Engels and Auston Trusty are already poised to make their way to join Brendan Rodgers.

For Doak meanwhile, Sky Sports claim English Championship pair Hull City and Middlesbrough "are pushing" to land him on loan. It's claimed "Liverpool and the 18-year-old are deciding which option would be better suited for his development."

Doak is not the first Liverpool player to be linked with swapping Anfield for Celtic this summer, and so far nobody has made such a switch. First it was goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher but the Hoops have opted for Kasper Schmeichel and Viljami Sinisalo. Owen Beck has joined Blackburn Rovers after links to Parkhead, while midfielders Wataru Endo and Bobby Clark were also mentioned with Scottish switches.