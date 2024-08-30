Birmingham City manager Chris Davies (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

Birmingham City are reportedly attempting to sign a Celtic midfielder after already landing two players from Rangers.

It has already been a hectic transfer deadline day across Scotland and England and there are still over ten hours remaining for clubs to get deals over the line.

Celtic are keeping themselves busy with potential incomings including a club record £11 million arrival and there is also plenty of chatter about more players who could be leaving the Scottish champions. Now, a new report claims that English League One side Birmingham City are preparing to launch a bid for a Celtic midfielder having already secured two players from arch rivals Rangers.

The Scottish Sun report that the Blues, who were relegated from the EFL Championship last season and are aiming to bounce back to the second tier at the first time of asking, are keen on signing Tomoki Iwata. The Japanese international has very much been on the fringes of the first team at Parkhead since his 2023 arrival and may find first team opportunities easier to come by at St Andrews.

Birmingham are managed by former Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies who has already been dipping into the Scottish market this transfer window. The Blues’ boss has moved to secure Rangers defender Ben Davies on a season long loan and signed attacking midfielder Scott Wright for a fee of £300,000.

The report claims it is ‘unclear’ if Celtic would be willing to consider a loan move for the 27-year old or if it would have to be a permanent departure for the former Yokohama F. Marinos player. Iwata made 24 appearances in all competitions last season including 19 in the Scottish Premiership.

The Hoops clearly don’t need to sell, having generated significant funds from the sale of Matt O’Riley. However, with Arne Engels set to arrive for a whopping £11 million it means that Iwata shouldn’t expect an increase in game time after O’Riley’s departure and that may have an influence on his decision to stay or leave if an offer does materialise.