Celtic were said to be keen on a move for the Manchester City man this summer.

Celtic were beaten by Everton in pursuit of Jack Grealish, who made a move to the Merseyside outfit on loan this week, according to reports.

The Hoops are looking for reinforcements in attacking areas after losing Nicolas Kuhn to Como and Jota being out long term. Grealish has fallen out of favour at Manchester City but his ability is undoubted after time with Aston Villa, the Citizens and the English national team.

It would be firmly in the ambitious category but according to the Telegraph, Celtic did look to pull of a coup by trying to tempt Grealish north. Serie A kings Napoli were also said to be on the case but the report details it was Everton who eventually muscled their way past the Premiership champions.

Jack Grealish to Celtic transfer rumour

It’s stated: “Grealish holidayed with family in Positano in Italy, near Naples, along with other resorts on the Amalfi Coast. It served to only intensify hopes that he would be joining Napoli under Antonio Conte. The Italian champions did hold an interest in Grealish but would always struggle to cover his wages. Celtic also made enquiries about a deal but Everton were front of the queue.”

Grealish said of his move to Everton: "I'm over the moon to have signed for Everton - It's massive for me, honestly. This is a great club, with great fans. As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go. On social media, I've been flooded with messages from Everton supporters, so there's that side of it as well and that's another reason why I chose Everton.

"I want to say thank you to the fans for all of the messages I've had already. Thank you for all of the love and support. I hope I can repay you now and I'm sure I will. There is a reason for [choosing number 18],” he explained. "There were other numbers but my two favourite English players ever are Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne and I know they both wore number 18 here.

Why Jack Grealish joined Everton

"So, as soon as I knew this deal was close, I had a look and number 18 was free, so that was perfect for me and it was the only number I was going to take from that point. I spoke to Wayne [Rooney] before I came here and I mentioned that to him – about the number 18 – so I hope he's happy as well!"

Scotsman Moyes says the masterplan is to get Grealish towards World Cup territory next year. The former Celtic defender said: “We welcome Jack to Everton, and we’re very pleased to have him on board. I think we’re getting him at a good time because he’s experienced, he understands the Premier League, and we’re all fully aware of the levels he’s capable of performing to.

“I know Jack’s ambition is to get back into the England squad so hopefully we can help him achieve that over the course of the season. We’re all looking forward to working with him and providing a platform for him to show the best version of himself.”