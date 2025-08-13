The latest transfer rumours from Celtic Park as Glasgow club search for winger

Brendan Rodgers has picked up from where he left off last season domestically, as Celtic have won both of their opening two matches in the Scottish Premiership. The Celts followed up their late winner against St Mirren on flag day with a 2-0 victory at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Despite the impressive start, Hoops fans are crying out for more signings with the squad lacking depth in some areas as they prepare for Europe. BBC Pundit, Michael Stewart believes Celtic need “at least three” signings, particularly in wide areas if they’re going to compete in Europe.

Brendan Rodgers has even said himself that Celtic need more signings if they have European ambitions and with the first leg of their match against Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan just around the corner, they may have to act sooner rather than later. Here’s a look at the latest transfer news to come out of Celtic Park.

Celtic keen on Breum and Balikwisha as attacking reinforcements

Jakob Breum of Go Ahead Eagles has been on Brendan Rodgers’ radar for some time and according to the Daily Record, the Celtic manager put in a £1.5m bid for the Danish midfielder. However, this bid was rejected by The Eagles, who want no less than £5m for the 21 year old.

Breum scored an impressive 10 goals in 26 Eredivisie appearances for Go Ahead Eagles last season and also helped his team win the KNVB Cup for the first time in their history. Before that, he came through the ranks of local team, Odense Boldklub in Denmark.

In their hunt for Breum’s signature, Celtic were dealt a blow from their city rivals Rangers, who signed Oliver Antman from Go Ahead less than a fortnight ago. In turn, the Dutch side are more reliant on Breum and will have to be more vigilant when offloading other attacking players.

With goals in his game from the midfield area, Breum does look like he would be an ideal fit for a Brendan Rodgers team and could even replicate the numbers of Matt O’riley, should he go to Celtic Park. However, whether the club is willing to cough up the money Go Ahead want, is another matter.

In their desperate search for a winger, Celtic are still looking at Antwerp star, Michel Ange Balikwisha. According to the Daily Record, Antwerp signed the Belgian for £4.7m from Standard Liege in 2021 and are hoping to get that back for their star man.

Since signing for Antwerp, Balikwisha has been an ever-present in the starting XI and helped the club to their first Belgian Pro League title in 66 years back in 2023. Brendan Rodgers has been trying to acquire Balikwisha’s signature for over a month now, but with European Qualifiers around the corner there would be no better time for the Belgian to head to Glasgow.

With the loss of Nicolas Kuhn to Como FC and Jota out injured until 2026, Celtic are in desperate need of a winger. An added bonus of signing Balikwisha is that he prefers to play on the right wing, an area of the pitch Celtic need to strengthen.

Welsh potentially headed for exit door

It appears Celtic centre back, Stephen Welsh may be headed for the exit door at Parkhead. The 25 year old spent last season on loan at Mechelen in Belgium, but doesn’t look as if he’ll be part of Brendan Rodgers’ plans upon his return.

With the recent signing of Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, as well as Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Liam Scales all ahead of Welsh in the central defence pecking order, if Welsh wants regular first team football next season he may have to turn his attentions elsewhere.

Welsh has made 68 appearances in 6 seasons at The Celts, winning 4 Scottish Premierships, 2 Scottish Cups and 3 Scottish League Cups during his career.