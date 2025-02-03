Everton and Leeds United are also said to have transfer interest in the forward Celtic are said to want.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton and Leeds United have transfer company in the race for a Premier League striker, in the form of Celtic.

After Kyogo’s exit, the Hoops have been left short in attack. Adam Idah is currently the only senior striking option and is backed up as it stands by Johnny Kenny and Daniel Cummings. Boss Brendan Rodgers could look to an experienced head he knows well for reinforcements though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been claimed by the Sun that Danny Ings is one that is of interest to Celtic, plus Leeds United and Everton. Southampton - who the ex-Liverpool and Burnley forward also turned out for - are also said to be on the case of the star who is now with West Ham United.

Rodgers brought Ings to Liverpool while he was gaffer there and was full of praise for the wanted man in his Leicester City days. He said: “He’s a very good player, Danny. I signed him for Liverpool so I know his qualities.

"He wants to run in behind and he’s a very good finisher when he gets in. It's really nice to see for him, that he has got that clean bill of health. He is a very good finisher and once he gets in, he has got different types of finishes. What Danny has is a great mentality. He has had a number of injuries in his career and it really shows you how strong he is.

“When he was at Bournemouth as a young player, and when we took him from Burnley, he was very, very unfortunate. He picked up a number of injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He scored in my last game at Liverpool, in the derby game. He is a threat and it's just been unfortunate that he hasn't been able to stay fit. Once he does that, gets a regular run of games, he will show that he can always score goals."