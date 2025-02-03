The Premier League giants aren’t considering another loan move for the highly-rated Scotland winger

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool are not expecting any late deadline day bids for ex-Celtic starlet Ben Doak - with Anfield boss Arne Slot happy for the youngster to continue his impressive loan spell at Middlesbrough. for the duration of the season

The Scotland international has been in dazzling form for Boro this term, scoring three goals and contributing seven assists in 24 English Championship appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are understood to have made bids exceeding £15 million for Doak at the start of the January transfer window which were knocked back, and the Daily Record claim the Reds are not entertaining any offers at this stage.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Slot views Doak as one of the future and has no intention of selling him amid speculation the club had placed a £30m valuation on the 19-year-old. It’s understood the Dutch boss is pleased with his development under Manchester United legend Michael Carrick at the Riverside.

Doak, who joined Liverpool from Celtic at the age of 16 back in 2022, quickly established himself as one of the most exciting players in the English second tier with his pace, direct style and ability to influence games winning over supporters.

He will be hoping to maintain his current performance level as be included among Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the UEFA Nations League A play-off tie against Greece next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite making waves south of the border, it was suggested that Doak was being considered as part of an exchange packaged with £50m-rated AFC Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo earlier in the month but that deal has failed to come to fruition.

In other news: The Celtic transfer question that must be asked over star who had confidence 'shattered' at previous club