Every Scottish Premiership club's most valuable player including Celtic and Rangers men

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 15th Sep 2024, 19:30 GMT

Celtic and Rangers are both back following the international break

Celtic won 2-0 at home to Hearts this weekend after goals by Arne Engels and Luke McCowan. It has been a positive start to the season for the Hoops as they hunt down another title under the guidance of boss Brendan Rodgers.

As for Rangers, they are playing catch-up already and will be eager to build some momentum over the coming weeks. It was a busy summer at Ibrox with both comings and goings in the transfer window.

In the meantime, here is a look at every Scottish Premiership club’s most valuable player, according to data from football website Transfermakrt...

£2.1m

1. Aberdeen, Kevin Nisbet

£2.1m | Getty Images

£11.8m

2. Celtic, Cameron Carter-Vickers

£11.8m | AFP via Getty Images

£549k

3. Dundee, Antonio Portales

£549k | Getty Images

£718k

4. Dundee United, Ryan Strain

£718k | Getty Images

