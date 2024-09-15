Celtic won 2-0 at home to Hearts this weekend after goals by Arne Engels and Luke McCowan. It has been a positive start to the season for the Hoops as they hunt down another title under the guidance of boss Brendan Rodgers.

As for Rangers, they are playing catch-up already and will be eager to build some momentum over the coming weeks. It was a busy summer at Ibrox with both comings and goings in the transfer window.

In the meantime, here is a look at every Scottish Premiership club’s most valuable player, according to data from football website Transfermakrt...

1 . Aberdeen, Kevin Nisbet £2.1m | Getty Images

2 . Celtic, Cameron Carter-Vickers £11.8m | AFP via Getty Images

3 . Dundee, Antonio Portales £549k | Getty Images