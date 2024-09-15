Celtic won 2-0 at home to Hearts this weekend after goals by Arne Engels and Luke McCowan. It has been a positive start to the season for the Hoops as they hunt down another title under the guidance of boss Brendan Rodgers.
As for Rangers, they are playing catch-up already and will be eager to build some momentum over the coming weeks. It was a busy summer at Ibrox with both comings and goings in the transfer window.
In the meantime, here is a look at every Scottish Premiership club’s most valuable player, according to data from football website Transfermakrt...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.