Steven Gerrard applauds the Rangers fans in his first game in charge of the club.

A former Premier League star reckons a Rangers title winner could return to Govan.

A former Premier League star reckons there’s something eating away at Rangers fans when it comes to Celtic - as a major return is predicted.

Paul Robinson counts Leeds United, Tottenham, Blackburn Rovers and Burnley amongst his former clubs. He has also been capped by England but he also keeps an eye on proceedings north of the border.

Celtic currently hold a lead over Philippe Clement’s Rangers, and the last man to break their stranglehold on the title was Robinson’s former England teammate, Steven Gerrard. He was Ibrox gaffer in 2021 when they last won the league.

The ex-goalkeeper can see Gerrard making a Rangers return, with his current job in Saudi Arabia with Al Ettifaq. It’ll be a different Rangers to the one he left though, with fans worried about widening bank balances. Robinson told Football Insider: “They always say never go back, don’t they?.

“And with Steven, think the legacy that he left, I think he did a great job there, I really do. I think there would be an opportunity there for him to go back, it would be a brilliant hire and the fans would love it, but I think it would be a very different Rangers to the one he took over.

“The squad is obviously very different under Clement, regardless of how you get on against everyone else, it’s how far you fall behind the boys across the city. Missing out on the Champions League, their performances against Celtic, yes they got beat 3-0 but they were still in the game.

“Brendan Rodgers’ record in Old Firm derbies is great, and I think that’s where they’re going to get judged. At the moment, Rangers’ forward players are not as good as Celtic’s forward players and I think that’s where they’re falling behind. You look at what they’ve spent over the last year, you compare what they’ve spent to what Celtic have spent, you compare the two bank balances, the gap is widening.

“That’s worrying for Rangers fans. When Clement first came in, they went on that unbeaten run of wins and I think he did a really good job. I think to an extent his hands have been tied with the players that he has lost off the field and his style of play.

“There is a bit of a disjointed feeling among the club and supporters at the moment, playing at Hampden Park hasn’t really worked out for them, thankfully they’re back at Ibrox. All of their Europa League games will be at Ibrox which is huge for the supporters. I think it’s a little bit early to talk about his job, but I think the next Old Firm is key.”