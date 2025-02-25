The latest news for Celtic and Rangers following their latest Scottish Premiership results.

Celtic and Rangers were both handed defeats in their latest Scottish Premiership outings. Both sides shipped two goals as they fell to Hibs and St Mirren respectively.

Following the sacking of Philippe Clement, there’s been a lot to digest, so let’s take a look at some of the latest headlines from the two Glasgow sides as they prepare for their midweek clashes.

Ex-Celtic ace backed to make Premier League move

Scotland international Ben Doak has been impressing with his loan performances with Middlesbrough this season, and earned himself call ups to the Scotland national team as a result.

The winger is highly admired by several clubs but it seems his future does not lie at parent club Liverpool. Doak made the move to Merseyside in 2022, after coming through the ranks at Celtic and making his senior debut at just 16.

Long named one of Jurgen Klopp’s stars for the future, Liverpool fans have been waiting for the emergence of Doak as senior team player. However, this doesn’t seem to be a career arc he is still heading for, as former scout Mick Brown has discussed Doak’s link with Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

Speaking to Football Insider, the ex-Manchester United chief scout said: “I’m told Crystal Palace would like to sign him. Doak was part of a few young players who all came through at the same time at Liverpool. He went off to Middlesbrough where he’s done well and got himself into the Scotland squad. He’s done well at that level too, by all accounts.

“But whether he’s going to be good enough to break into the Liverpool team any time soon, I’m not convinced, especially when they’re looking to sign new players. I’m not sure whether he’s got much of a future there.

“From what I’ve seen of him, though, he’d be a good option for Palace and I’d expect them to revisit that move in the summer. Liverpool will listen to offers from them and then we’ll see if they can come to an agreement.”

Rangers takeover talks still ‘very early’ on

Change is unfolding rapidly at Rangers. With the ongoing talks of a takeover and the dismissal of Clement, figures are turning to the future of the club, as they continue to trail behind Celtic.

Last week, it was reported that Rangers and the 49ers Enterprise Group were closing in on completing talks over a major takeover. However, former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson has told Football Insider that 49ers Enterprises and Paraag Marathe that conversations are still very much in their early stages.

“It’s very early at the moment, we just need to wait and see. Because Rangers are a public limited company, they still need to comply with the takeover code. As far as I can tell, they will need to comply with that.

“They will have to make certain announcements at certain times, so we will have pretty good visibility as to whether this deal is real. There has been no formal announcement under the takeover panel’s disclosure table.

“The obligation is on the potential bidder, but as soon as it becomes public in any way – it’s then Rangers’ obligation.

“They may have negotiated with the takeover panel that they don’t need to make a disclosure at this stage, but they do have obligations to keep the outside world informed.”