Philippe Clement has been sacked as Rangers manager - and a list of candidates who could replace the Belgian has been released

Rangers are preparing to begin their search for a new manager after Philippe Clement was sacked on Sunday evening - and there are plenty of high-profile names to choose from.

Saturday’s 2-0 Premiership defeat at home to St Mirren proved the final straw for the Ibrox hierarchy and it was reported that a settlement package has been reached with the Belgian to agree a parting of ways.

The Light Blues are currently in the midst of a lucrative takeover deal as a US-based consortium backed by NFL giants the San Francisco 49ers edged closer to completion. It remains to be seen if the new investors will have a major influence in the appointment of Clement’s successor.

Rangers are out of both domestic cup competitions and sit 13 points behind arch rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership. However, they still have the Europa League to play for this season, with an upcoming two-legged tie against Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce next month.

GlasgowWorld takes a closer look at the main contenders with the bookmakers as to who will fill the Ibrox hotseat long term. Here, McBookie.com has provided the latest updated odds:

Jack Wilshere - 12/1

Best known for his lengthy association with Arsenal, the former England midfielder is now cutting his teeth in coaching at Norwich City. Only 33 years-old, though, and has never held a top managerial job before.

Russell Martin - 10/1

Accepted his first managerial role with MK Dons and was later head-hunted by Southampton, where he developed an attacking style of attacking football which earned the St Mary’s club promotion back to the Premier League last season. That style of play was eventually found out at a higher level.

Steven Davis - 9/1

A club legend, Northern Ireland’s most-capped international player hung up his boots last year and was previously placed in caretaker charge of the club as they hunted for Michael Beale’s successor. Currently part of Michael O’Neill’s coaching set-up with the national team.

Kasper Hjulmand - 7/1

Experienced Danish boss has led his country to major finals and helped revitalised the national team. Recently stepped down from his position and counts Mohamed Diomande’s former side, FC Nordsjælland and Mainz among his previous clubs.

Sean Dyche - 6/1

A vastly-experienced operator south of the border, the no-nonsense Englishman was sacked by Everton last month with the club languishing just above the Premier League relegation zone. However, made a name for himself at Burnley where he worked on a shoe-string budget after developing in the dugout at Watford.

Rob Edwards - 5/1

Regarded as one of English football’s most promising up-and-coming managers, Edwards enhanced his reputation by guiding Luton Town into the Premier League two years ago. Failed to keep them up the following season and lost his job after a poor start to life back in the Championship.

Wayne Rooney - 5/1

Enjoyed a decorated playing career, but his time in the dugout hasn’t gone to plan so far. Most recently sacked by English Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle in December after just seven months at the Devon-based club. Had spells in charge of Derby County, DC United and Birmingham City, which all ended in disappointment.

Steve Cooper - 5/1

The Welshman has been out of work since being dismissed by Leicester City in November last year. Prior to his stint at the King Power Stadium, he earned extensive praise for his work at Swansea City and Nottingham Forest.

Kevin Muscat - 9/2

Lost out to Philippe Clement for the Rangers job last October, but is a name that doesn’t seem to disappear. The Australian boss would bring excellent coaching credentials to Govan have enjoyed plenty of success on the other side of the globe with Melbourne City, Yokohama F. Marinos and now Shanghai Port.

Derek McInnes - 4/1

Rangers fans know all about what the current Kilmarnock boss has to offer given his lengthy time in Scottish football. Led Aberdeen into seven consecutive European campaigns and steered the Ayrshire club back into the top-flight as CHampionship winners before achieving a top-six finish in season 2023/24.

Gary O’Neil - 4/1

Another Englishman hunting for his next gig after being relieved of his duties by Wolves in December. Did a solid job at Molineux last term under difficult circumstances and was successful at AFC Bournemouth prior to that. A progressive young coach who will have aspirations to returning to the dugout imminently.

Steven Gerrard - 7/2

Liverpool and England icon previously led Rangers to their 55th league title back in season 2020/21 and is available again after mutually agreeing to leave Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ittihad. Whether supporters would be happy with the Scouser returning remains to be seen.