He was at the centre of a shock Celtic transfer rumour not too long ago.

A former Celtic and Everton player has been linked with a move back to the UK - off the back of a shock Hoops rumour.

Jonjoe Kenny featured for the club during the much-maligned 20/21 season that played out behind closed doors during the Covid pandemic. He played 16 times before returning to parent club Everton, who he was on loan from.

Kenny’s career started with the Toffees who he broke through into their first team. He played 69 times but also had loans at Wigan, Schalke, Oxford United and Celtic before a permanent departure to Germany with Hertha Berlin in 2022.

That is where he has remained but perhaps for not much longer as the January transfer window continues to rumble on. He has been a regular in the German second tier with a goal and six assists from 21 games for the right-back, who overall has five strikes and 14 assists from his 84 matches.

It is claimed by Alan Nixon that Sheffield United are closing in on a deal for the ex-Celtic and Everton player, with a fee of around £800k in the pipeline and a two-year contract is also on the table. His deal in Germany is poised to run out at the end of the season.

This latest report is off the back of shock claims surrounding Kenny heading into the transfer window. It was stated abroad that Celtic were in the mix for signing him despite the disappointing spell he had first time around. He said of Celtic first time around: "The stature of the club and how big it is made it a decision I couldn’t turn down.

"To come up here and play my football at a club like this is perfect for me right now. I want to come here and help the club first of all, and help the lads. Obviously, it’s been a bit difficult, but I just want to come here and try my best and give my all to Celtic, get out there and play and get some games for me, to show people what I can do and show my qualities.

“First of all, I enjoy playing football. I like getting the ball, playing nice football and getting forward and putting crosses in, but on the other side of that, I feel that I am aggressive, I like making tackles and just giving my all.”