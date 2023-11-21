The huge former Celtic centre-back shared his love for Scottish football as Norway held Scotland to a 3-3 draw last weekend.

Former Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer heaped praise on 'amazing' Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers after his Norway side drew 3-3 with Scotland on Sunday.

The towering centre-back shared a hug with Tartan Army boss Steve Clarke - who the player worked under at Kilmarnock - after the game but his biggest showing of affection for the country where his career took off was saved for Rodgers. The Brentford star worked under the current Celtic boss when at the club between 2016 and 2021.

Ajer said: “I loved my time in Scotland so it was great to be back again. And it’s great to see my old manager back at Celtic as well and to see them doing so well again. I am really happy for them because Celtic will always be special to me.

"Brendan was amazing for me, the way he helped me, the way he spoke to me. The one-to-one conversations he had with all of the players was amazing.

"When I signed for Celtic at 16 years old I was a central midfielder. I think the intention was always to become a centre-back eventually, but the manager spotted that very early. I went out on loan to Kilmarnock and that was important for me to get some game time, but he always kept in tough. He’s a top, top manager. I am happy to see him back and doing well.”

Ajer saw his career take off in Glasgow (Image: Getty Images)

The Premier League star went on to say he was "one hundred per cent" sure Rodgers was going to excel on his return to Celtic Park this year, when he replaced Ange Postecoglou, "because he's a fantastic manager".

Sunday's international meeting will have come with happy memories for Ajer, who collected Scottish Cup and League Cup honours at Hampden Park while racking up his 176 appearances for Celtic.