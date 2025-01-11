Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Norwegian midfielder will link up with former Tottenham and Arsenal stars Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud in the United States

Celtic look set to offload midfielder Odin Thiago Holm on loan to MLS side LAFC this month, according to reports.

The 21-year-old, who has made just three substitute appearances and played only 24 minutes in the Scottish Premiership this season, will head to the United States after a straight loan deal was agreed between the two clubs.

The Norwegian Under-20 international has been starved of game time since joining the Hoops in 2023, making only 13 appearances last term in which he scored against Highland League side Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup last January.

Signed from Valerenga in his homeland on a five-year contract for a fee of around £2.6 million, Holm has been somewhat of a forgotten man at Parkhead and finds himself out of the first-team picture under Brendan Rodgers, who has an abundance of midfield options to call on.

As it stands, skipper Callum McGregor, Arne Engels, Reo Hatate, Paulo Bernardo and Luke McCowan are all ahead of him in the pecking order and it appears as though Holm will be plying his trade with the California outfit in the near future.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph providing an update to his followers on X about the player’s future, stating: “LAFC are set to sign Celtic midfielder Odin Thiago Holm. It’s understood a straight loan deal has been agreed, until the end of the MLS season. The Norway U/20 international is awaiting a visa for the move to be finalised.”

Ex-Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and France legend Olivier Giroud - who takes up one of the ‘designated player’ spots on the team - both play for Los Angeles in the Major Soccer League. Hoops summer transfer target Mateusz Bogusz also remains on the club’s books, although it’s unclear if the Scottish champions will reignite their interest in the Poland international this winter.

Holm cited former Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara as his biggest role model, so much so that he was granted permission from relevant authorities to add ‘Thiago’ as a middle name back in 2017.

Loan move suits both parties

The opportunity to go and play regular football could well be the making of Holm in terms of his career and future in Glasgow’s east end. With no option to buy clause in the deal, that suggests Celtic still see huge potential in the player but not enough at this current moment to become a regular at senior level. With competition for places fierce, this seems like a good move for all parties involved.