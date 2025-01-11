Celtic transfer is 'great' move for €13m goalscoring midfielder as Rodgers factor key to sealing ace for free
A former star has told Burnley’s Josh Brownhill that Celtic are a great landing spot for him.
The €13m-rated midfielder as per Transfermarkt is out of contract in the summer and has been a top performer for English Championship side Burnley. He has turned into a goalscoring midfielder for the Clarets this campaign, scoring nine goals with three assists for a side with aspirations of playing in the Premier League.
Celtic have been mentioned in passing when it comes to interest in his services and ex-Tottenham and Burnley goalkeeper Paul Robinson can see the attraction in Browhill swapping Turf Moor for Parkhead. For a start, Champions League nights leaves Championship football in the dust.
Then there is the Brendan Rodgers factor, with the Celtic manager backed to be a big pull in the deal if he is to remain at the Hoops long haul. He also feels Brownhill is in a great position to pick his next club. Robinson told Football Insider: “No disrespect to the Championship, I think he can go on and do bigger and better than the Championship.
“[His] contract [is] coming to an end now and is able to talk to clubs now sign a pre-contract if he wants.
“He’s in a really good position for a player of his age and he’s in a good position because he’s playing every week is playing well every week. Celtic could be a great option for him, [the] offer of Champions League football again next year.
“Obviously Champions League football for Josh Brownhill next year, it could be a little bit of a pull in the right direction, especially if Brendan Rodgers is still in charge.”
