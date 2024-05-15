Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Celtic legend has been out of work for over a year-and-a-half.

Neil Lennon looks set to be back in management soon with reports suggesting he will take charge of Romanian outfit Rapid Bucharest.

Five-time Celtic title-winning manager Lennon has been out of work for the past 19 months, having been sacked by Omonia Nicosia in October 2022. The 52-year-old lasted just nine months in Cyprus with his side in seventh place when the decision was made to part ways.

The Scottish Sun now reports that talks are progressing well for Lennon to take over at Rapid Bucharest, with a two-year contract worth £1.5million close to being agreed. The Celtic legend is expected to be announced shortly after this weekend’s derby clash against Steaua Bucharest.

Rapid finished second in Liga 1 - the top Romanian league - but then went on to lose seven of their eight play-off matches, leading to the exit of manager Cristiano Bergodi. Former Romanian international goalkeeper Bogdan Lobont has taken temporary charge but looks set to be replaced by a more permanent option in Lennon.

Talks between club and manager are said to be progressing well and it is expected that official confirmation will soon arrive. Reports in Romania initially tipped Martin O’Neil for the role but it is another Northern Irishman set to be in the home dugout at the Rapid-Giulești Stadium.

Since leaving Omonia in October 2022, Lennon has been linked with a number of roles including sensational returns to Scotland, with Aberdeen and former club Hibs both on the lookout for a new boss at different points in recent months. Hibs sacked Nick Montgomery earlier this week while Aberdeen have since appointed Jimmy Thelin.

