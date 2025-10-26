Odsonne Edouard enjoyed a successful spell playing for Celtic in Glasgow. | Getty Images

Former Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard enjoyed a successful period playing for the Hoops, with fans no doubt holding fond memories of the Frenchman after his goal-laden spell in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old scored 88 goals in just over four seasons for the club, arriving from PSG for what was believed to be a club-record fee of over £8million in June 2018. After winning seven trophies with the Scottish giants including three Premiership titles, Edouard departed for Premier League side Crystal Palace.

At the time of his departure in 2021, Edouard was the second-highest goalscorer in the Scottish Premiership since its 2013 launch, boasting an outstanding record of league 66 goals in 116 matches and a ratio of 0.57 goals per game.

After his prolific form in Glasgow and at the age of just 23 at the time, the belief was that Edouard had the potential to reach the very top of the European game. His career since then has not quite gone as expected, with one recent loan spell leading to particular frustration from the Frenchman.

Edouard speaks out about Ruud van Nistelrooy treatment during loan spell

On 30 August 2024, it was announced that Edouard would go out on loan to then-Premier League club Leicester City. The striker has recently revealed in an interview with l’Equipe that he did not get on with former manager Ruud van Nistelrooy during his time at the English outfit, in a loan spell where he made just six appearances in all competitions.

“The Premier League is indescribable. You have to experience it to understand, but then that went badly at Leicester,” said Edouard.

“I didn’t get along well with Van Nistelrooy. I found myself blocked for seven months without playing. Having been a great striker doesn’t necessarily make you a great manager.”

Edouard directed a swipe towards Van Nistelrooy, who took over from Steve Cooper in November but could only mastermind a return to the Championship as Leicester were relegated with a whimper in 18th place. Edouard did not make a single appearance under the Dutchman, only finding himself named on the substitutes’ bench once during Van Nistelrooy’s seven months at the club.

How has Edouard’s career gone since he departed Parkhead?

Though his time with Leicester was more than forgettable, Edouard was at least able to make a name for himself during his early years with Crystal Palace. ‘French Eddie’, as he was affectionately known by Hoops fans, made 56 Premier League starts for Palace and scored 21 goals in 105 appearances overall.

His record was nothing compared to his time in Scotland, though, and the emergence of Jean-Philippe Mateta meant that Edouard was forced to operate from out wide or settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench. This eventually led to that fateful loan spell with Leicester last season.

Still in his prime years, the former France U21 international signed for Lens in the summer and has begun at a sprint back in his home country, scoring three goals in his first six appearances. It appears as though he is in the right place to get his career firmly back on track. He might even return to Celtic one day, following rumours linking him with the club last summer. Either way, his time in Glasgow will be remembered fondly.