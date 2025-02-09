Celtic were active in the January transfer window

Celtic beat Raith Rovers 5-0 in the Scottish Cup this weekend. Daizen Maeda scored a hat-trick at Celtic Park, whilst Luke McCowan and Yang Hyun-Jun also got themselves on the scoresheet.

The Hoops are back in action on Wednesday night in the Champions League. They take on Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Brendan Rodgers’ side will be looking to keep their momentum going with another positive. They will be in confident mood and have lost once in their last nine in all competitions.

Odsonne Edouard aided Celtic move for Jeffrey Schlupp

Celtic new boy Jeffrey Schlupp has revealed that Odsonne Edouard helped sell a move to Glasgow for him. He made the switch up to Scotland from Crystal Palace at the end of the January transfer window.

He has said: “In the summer there was some talk about it as well and the club did their bit in the background but nothing ended up happening. But I’m happy to be here now. As soon as it got mentioned on deadline day it was an easy sell, I just wanted to get it done as quickly as possible and we managed to do that pretty smoothly.”

He added: “Yeah Kasper (Schmeichel, gave a glowing review). I spoke to a few of the lads who have been here before, I spoke to Kasper who said how much he loved it here and how much I would. With the coach and the winning mentality it would be something that would be great to be part of.

“I spoke to Odsonne Edouard plenty of times, obviously he came down to Palace from here and he said how much he loved it and how much I’d love it. It’s a great city and obviously it was an easy sell for me.”

Jeffrey Schlupp latest at Celtic

Schlupp gives Celtic more competition and depth and has moved to the Hoops to get some more game time under his belt. He is a versatile operator who can play in a few different positions which makes him a useful player for Brendan Rodgers to have.

The 32-year-old, who is a former Ghana international with 12 caps to his name, has been on the books at Crystal Palace since 2017. He has been a good servant to the Premier League but he needed a change of scene with his minutes drying up under Oliver Glasner.

He rose up through the ranks at Leicester City and broke into their first-team as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at Brentford to gain experience. He then switched to Selhurst Park and he has since played 247 matches for the Eagles, 16 of which have come this term, chipping in with 17 goals.